Case against duo accused of killing elderly man in Kleinmond moved to High Court

CAPE TOWN - The murder case against two men accused of killing a retired lawyer in Kleinmond has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Denver Hendricks and Jonico Pretorius are accused of robbing and killing 71-year-old Hans Wessels last January.

On Monday, they learnt that they will be tried in a higher court - a pre-trial hearing will take place on 26 November.

Wessels left his home in Greenpoint on 26 January to go to his holiday home in Kleinmond; he picked up Hendricks and Pretorius on the way.

But shortly after they arrived at his Kleinmond home, the two men allegedly attacked and robbed him.

They allegedly inflicted blunt force trauma injuries to his hands, face, neck and scalp before tying him up.

It's alleged Hendricks and Pretorius sold the victim's phone in Atlantis and his watch in Touws River.

They also apparently tried to sell Wessels' car in Laingsburg and that’s where their luck ran out.

Police received a tip-off, tracked them down and took them into custody.

