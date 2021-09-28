Basic salaries increased by 1.1% in Q2 - Stats SA

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the results of the latest employment statistics survey for June 2021 on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - New data from Stats SA showed that the number of people employed in the formal, non-agricultural sector dropped by 86,000 (or -0.9%) quarter-on-quarter.

The decline was from just over 9.6 million in March to 9.5 million in June.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the results of the latest employment statistics survey for June 2021 on Tuesday.

Stats SA said that declines in employment were seen in community services, where there were 65,000 fewer jobs (-2.3%), manufacturing (-15,000 or -1.4%), construction (-7,000 or -1.4%), electricity (-1,000 or -1.7%) and business services (-1,000 or -0.0%). Figures for trade showed no change.

However, mining absorbed another 2,000 people (0.4%) while employment in the transport sector increased by 1,000 (0.2%), with total employment increasing by 60,000 (or 0.6%) year-on-year between June last year and June 2021.

The figures show that full-time employment went down by 27,000 (-0.3%) to 8.6 million, while part-time employment fell by 59,000 (-5.6 percent) to 991,000.

While total gross earnings showed a slight drop (from R715.2bn in March 2021 to R715.1bn in June 2021), basic salaries went up by R7.3bn or 1.1% from R647bn to R654bn. Year on year, basic wages to employees in the formal, non-agricultural sector increased by almost 10% (R55.2bn).

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.