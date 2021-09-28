Banyana get Cosafa Cup title defence under way with win over Malawi

The hosts scored in the second minute as forward Melinda Kgadiete got on the score sheet.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana opened their Cosafa Cup title defence with a 2-1 victory over Malawi at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts scored in the second minute as forward Melinda Kgadiete got on the score sheet.

South Africa doubled their lead in the 37th minute with Noxolo Cesane scoring from a deflected effort.

Malawi's Wezzie Mvula scored a goal in the 89th minute for the visitors.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.