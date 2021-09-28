ANC to convene meeting to discuss killings within the party

The meeting follows the execution style killing of ANC councillor candidate Tshepo Motaung in Mabopane last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will host a national secretariat meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss political violence within the party.

It follows the execution style killing of ANC councillor candidate Tshepo Motaung in Mabopane last week.

Motaung's killing has also resulted in unrest in his hometown as community members called for justice.

On Monday night during the ANC's 2021 local government election manifesto, party president Cyril Ramaphosa called on the police to spare no effort in finding those responsible and to ensure they're prosecuted.

Motuang’s murder also follows the killing of three women who were attending an ANC meeting to select ward councillors in Inanda last month.

National executive committee member Dakota Legoete said the party was concerned about growing violence.

“We’ll convene a meeting today to talk to some of our provinces so that we get to the facts and how does we can deal with this particular matter. It’s a serious matter of concern because we don't think any political violence can help us to mature as a nation,” he said.

