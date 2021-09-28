ANC says it’s concerned by violence, political intolerance ahead of polls

The ANC’s secretaries, led by acting deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, are meeting to discuss this issue, as some have laid the blame for the killings on the party’s internal squabbles and fight for power.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Mabopane community reels following the murder of African National Congress (ANC) councillor candidate, Tshepo Motaung, the party is becoming increasingly concerned about violence and political intolerance as the country edges closer to the local polls.

Motaung was shot dead last week and his murder follows a KwaZulu-Natal incident where three women were gunned down at an ANC community meeting earlier this month.

While the ANC is on a mission to do better when it comes to both local government and the handling of its own factions, it seems to not be as vocal when it comes to violence.

This as yet another incident claims the life of another ANC supporter.

NEC member Dakota Legoete said that this was precisely why the party’s secretaries were meeting: “So that we get to the facts and how we can deal with this particular matter. It is a serious matter of political concern because we don’t think any political violence can help us.”

Legoete said that the governing party could not afford to be involved in political interference and violence.

He’s added that the ANC had done its own assessment behind the recent violence.

“Some of these particular developments are as a result of pure criminality where some known criminal elements in our communities would like to address the internal party processes of the ANC,” Legoete said.

The ANC is hoping for a renewed mandate and an opportunity to regain lost metros when the country goes to the polls on 1 November.

