After some hot weather, Gauteng warned to expect heavy rain this weekend

The South African Weather Service has forecast downpours in the southern parts of Johannesburg, spreading to the northern parts of the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng looks set to get some rain this week following some isolated showers.

It has also warned of flooding in East London, the Free State and some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said that mild to heavy rain was expected until next Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain this weekend.

“The southern parts of Gauteng will be dominated by an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers. This will also affect the Eastern Cape and Free State.”

