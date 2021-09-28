9 Durban cops linked to murder, police brutality granted R3,000 bail each The accused appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing charges of torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. SAPS

Cops DURBAN - The nine Durban police officers linked to various crimes have all been granted R3,000 bail each. The accused appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. WATCH: The 9 Durban police officers linked to various crimes including torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice are appearing before the Durban Magistrates Court. pic.twitter.com/D1ME1F95Un EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2021

The officers are in addition to another group of nine, which brings the total number of arrests to 18.

The State did not oppose bail.

Police watchdog Ipid said that officers must refrain from practicing police brutality.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said: “They must comply with the law - all police officers have been trained and they know what is expected of them. I am hoping that this is one of the lessons and we will see quite a number of minimal brutality.”

