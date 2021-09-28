9 Durban cops arrested for various crimes including murder

The nine officers are accused of torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine Durban police officers have been arrested in connection with various crimes.

This was announced by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday morning.

The nine officers are accused of torture, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

They are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate would like to confirm that this morning, we arrested nine police officers from Durban. They'll be appearing at 11 o'clock in court,” said Grace Langa, Ipid spokesperson.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.