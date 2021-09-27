WC's Winde again calls for level 1 lockdown, end to national state of disaster

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that it was not fair on small businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, to have restrictions in place for a day longer than they were required to protect the health system.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has again called for the Western Cape to be moved to alert level 1 and an end to the national state of disaster as soon as possible.

Monday is World Tourism Day.

Winde said that it was not fair on small businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, to have restrictions in place for a day longer than they were required to protect the health system.

At the same time, Cape Town Tourism is on a mission to ramp up the city's vaccination drive.

To incentivise vaccinations, the body has partnered with organisations to let those who are vaccinated explore some attractions at reduced prices.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy: "We are launching this campaign with our partners Vodacom, City Sightseeing and others because we all believe that the sooner we can get vaccinated and get our people vaccinated, the sooner we can return to that normalcy."

He explained what they had on offer: "These partners have come onboard significantly by offering specials and deals, especially around free data and airtime for the youth in order to overcome that hesitancy."

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said that he had also written to the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss, on the decision to keep South Africa on the UK red list.

"It is not only deeply disappointing but also seems manifestly unfair. We are requesting that the decision be reviewed and that South Africa be removed from the UK red list. The letter to Elizabeth Truss is one of the steps that we've taken to engage with key decision-makers both in the UK and in South Africa."

