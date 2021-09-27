Two men in Northern Cape arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old girl

The little girl was playing with friends in the Breipal area last week, when she was grabbed, chased and reportedly sexually assaulted.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have appeared in the Douglas Magistrates' Court after they allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl.

Her friends managed to run away in search of help and the suspects were subsequently traced and arrested.

"Their case has been postponed to the 18th of October for a bail application," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The suspects will remain in custody until their next court date.

The investigation remains under way.

