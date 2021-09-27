South Africans want ANC to correct its mistakes and serve all people - Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the ANC’s local government elections manifesto at Pretoria’s Church Square on Monday, where former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, were also in attendance.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country’s future was linked to the renewal and unity of the African National Congress (ANC), and that while it had made mistakes, it would do better.

The ANC is fielding almost 10,000 candidates, of whom a quarter are younger than 30-years-old.

The party is seeking to turn around a steady decline in electoral support and has its sights set on regaining control of key metros, like Tshwane and Johannesburg, come polling day on 1 November.

Ramaphosa said that South Africans wanted the governing party to correct mistakes it had made and to serve all the people of the country.

"This evening we pledge to you, the people of South Africa, that we will do better, much better than we have done in the past. This is a pledge and this is what we dedicate ourselves to," Ramaphosa said.