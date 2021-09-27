South Africa officially out of the COVID-19 third wave - NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday confirmed that South Africa has officially exited its third wave of coronavirus infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Experts said the electioneering campaigns taking place outdoors were "reasonably safe" but there were still concerns about indoor gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday confirmed that South Africa has officially exited its third wave of coronavirus infections.

More than 16.8 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Vaccinology Professor Shabir Madhi said everyone still needed to be cautious.

Madhi said it could take at least another three months for the virus to gain momentum and result in a resurgence in infections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.