Search resumes for man missing at sea in Kalk Bay

He fell off a paddle-ski about 30 meters off-shore before disappearing under water.

CAPE TOWN - A search for a man who has gone missing at sea in Kalk Bay resumed on Monday.

Sea rescuers responded to reports on Sunday of an incident in front of the Harbour House Restaurant.

Upon arrival, they found two bystanders who both volunteered to enter the water to try to rescue a 32-year-old man.

He fell off a paddle-ski about 30 meters off-shore before disappearing under water. Despite extensive efforts, the man could not be found.

“An extensive sea and shoreline search commenced. A police dive search was activated and they conducted scuba dive search effort. But there remains no sign of the missing man,” said the National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon.