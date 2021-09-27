SA records less than 1,000 new COVID cases and 51 more deaths
The Department of Health on Sunday said 967 tests came back positive during the latest reporting cycle.
JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in a while, South Africa has recorded less than a thousand COVID-19 infections over the space of 24 hours.
The Department of Health on Sunday said 967 tests came back positive during the latest reporting cycle.
Sadly, 51 more people deaths were recorded over that same time, taking the known COVID-19 death toll to 87,052.
On the vaccine front, over 16.8 million jabs have been administered so far.
Government is trying to ensure at least 70% of the population is inoculated by the end of the year.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 896 643 with 967 new cases reported. Today 51 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 87 052 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 760 093 with a recovery rate of 95,3% pic.twitter.com/edPlDetgW4Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 26, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.