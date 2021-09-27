SA records less than 1,000 new COVID cases and 51 more deaths

The Department of Health on Sunday said 967 tests came back positive during the latest reporting cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time in a while, South Africa has recorded less than a thousand COVID-19 infections over the space of 24 hours.

Sadly, 51 more people deaths were recorded over that same time, taking the known COVID-19 death toll to 87,052.

On the vaccine front, over 16.8 million jabs have been administered so far.

Government is trying to ensure at least 70% of the population is inoculated by the end of the year.