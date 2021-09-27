Residents vow not to vote over Alexandra power struggle

With the local government elections drawing closer, residents have raised concerns about a lack of service delivery in their community, saying electricity provision was at the top of their list.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents on Sunday vowed not to vote during the local government elections as they continue their protest over the disconnection of illegal electricity lines by the municipality.

Last week, City Power disconnected illegal cables in the London Road and River Park areas. The illegal connections have resulted in several people being electrocuted recently.

They have complained that the government only ever makes them empty promises.

One of the residents questioned how living conditions have still not changed for them after 27 years of democracy, describing their homes as makeshift structures.

Home to about 850 households, the community near London Road only had 18 mobile toilets and two communal taps where people need to queue to access water.

One resident said they'd run out of patience: “When they want our votes, they tell you something else. We are not going to vote, how are going to without electricity?”

Phindile Mbetu, a community leader in Greenville said: “We are pleading for electricity and flushing toilets. We just want our dignity restored. Right now, we feel so abandoned.”

The residents will come face-to-face with politicians in the coming weeks as electioneering intensifies.

With many promises made throughout the years, it will be interesting to see how politicians will handle the complex challenge in Alexandra.

