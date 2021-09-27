Rand Water urges residents to use water sparingly as it works to restore supply

Taps have been left dry and water has been restricted in many areas because the Snowden substation in Sedibeng tripped during a veld fire on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that restoring water supply in parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni after an electricity trip would take a while.

Eskom has confirmed that no damage was caused to the infrastructure but it took technicians a while to restore power.

Without electricity, Rand Water is unable to run its Zuikerbosch water treatment works at full capacity and will need more time to fill up the reservoirs.

Rand Water's COO Mahlomola Mehlo: "We're urging communities to really use water sparingly. Fortunately, Eskom has done their repairs. We are back on full load but it will still take a while before the system is fully restored again."

