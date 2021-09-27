Ramaphosa: ANC committed to making sure municipal staff are competent

President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the ANC had involved communities in the selection of its candidates and as a result, they enjoyed the confidence of the people they were expected to serve as they were rooted in the communities and had strong service records.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the party had implemented a rigorous new interview process for its mayoral candidates as it sought to ensure that it had competent and experienced representatives at the helms of municipalities.

Speaking at the launch of the party's local government election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday night, Ramaphosa noted that the party had involved communities in the selection of its candidates and as a result, they enjoyed the confidence of the people they were expected to serve as they were rooted in the communities and had strong service records.

READ: African National Congress manifesto for 2021 local govt elections

Ramaphosa touched on corruption and mismanagement within municipalities, saying that these had diverted the crucial resources needed to bring services to the people.

He said that the party had made progress in the last two years, both within government and the party, in fighting corruption and ending state capture and that it was committed to do so at local government as well.

Ramaphosa said that representatives and officials that fell short of executing their duties would be subject to disciplinary action or other corrective measures.

ALSO READ: ANC pledges to tackle water, sanitation issues; make communities safer

"Where necessary, people will be removed from their positions. Where there is evidence that a crime has been committed, the matter will be referred to law enforcement," Ramaphosa said.

He also promised that the party would "act speedily against officials conducting business with municipalities and against those implicated in maladministration".

The ANC president added that the party would continue to apply its step-aside rule for any members charged with corruption or other serious crimes, and that members facing allegations of wrongdoing must appear before the party's Integrity Commission to explain themselves.

GALLERY: ANC manifesto launch: We will do better

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.