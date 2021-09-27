Percy Tau out as Hugo Broos names Bafana Bafana squad for Ethiopia WC qualifiers

South Africa is top of the group after collecting four points from their first two games against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

JOHANNESBURG - Percy Tau was the big name omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad to take on Ethiopia in October for the back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Al Ahly striker suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Black Stars in early September and only returned to training on 24 September, which Broos said was too soon to call him back into the national team setup.

Other players missing from the initial 34-man squad named in the middle of September are Gift Links and Luther Singh.

Links is omitted after a less than stellar appearance against Zimbabwe while a passport issue involving Singh has seen the Copenhagen-based attacker left out.

“After the game (against Ghana) his passport was not valid, and he stayed here (in South Africa). He went to Copenhagen and then had to be in quarantine, he also wasn’t with the team last week and on Sunday, he played just 10 minutes.”

At the squad briefing with SABC Sport on Monday, Broos also revealed he was denied access to watch the DStv Premiership encounter between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

“I have to mention I am also upset. We would have liked to see the game between Pirates and Sundowns, but they did not let us go in the stadium. We couldn’t enter at 3 pm and we had accreditation. I am trying to understand, these are coaches of the national team, and they (Pirates) won’t allow us into the stadium to see a game of their team."

The Belgian coach added that: “Most surprising is that the chairman of the team (Irvin Khoza) is the vice-president of Safa. My assistant was there, I couldn’t believe it, he couldn’t enter the stadium even though he had the accreditation of the league. It is unacceptable.”

Bafana face Ethiopia away on 9 October before the return leg at FNB Stadium on 12 October.

South Africa team in full:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams

Veli Mothwa

Bruce Bvuma

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie

Rushine De Reuck

Siyanda Xulu

Mosa Lebusa

Njabula Ngcobo

Sifiso Hlanti

Terence Mashego

Midfielders:

Njabulo Blom

Mothobi Mvala

Teboho Mokoena

Yusuf Maart

Ethan Brooks

Thabani Zuke

Goodman Mosele

Strikers:

Evidence Makgopa

Victor Letsoalo

Thabiso Kutumela

Bongokhule Hlongwane

Vincent Pule

Tshegofatso Mabasa

