One person killed, another wounded in suspected gang shooting in Gqeberha

A man and his friend were at a house in an informal settlement when gunmen entered the premises and opened fire on them.

CAPE TOWN - A man was killed in a suspected gang shooting in Gqeberha and another person was wounded on Sunday.

One man was shot in the head and died. His friend was shot in the face but managed to escape. He was traced to a nearby hospital by anti-gang unit officers.

Two of the three attackers were arrested soon after the attack.

In another murder in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, a man was apprehended in Cathcart after he stabbed to death a person during a fight. The man was found with stab wounds to his upper body near a field.

