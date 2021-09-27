Nomia Ndlovu: There's no proof that I killed Maurice Mabasa

Murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has denied claims that she ordered hits on her five family members and her lover. She also said that she did not plan the murders of at least seven others in order to cash in on insurance payouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the trial against multiple murder accused, Nomia Ndlovu, have been adjourned in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday and will resume on 14 October for arguments.

Ndlovu has denied claims that she ordered hits on her five family members and her lover.

She also said that she did not plan the murders of at least seven others in order to cash in on insurance payouts.

The former Tembisa cop earlier on Monday told the court that there was no proof to support allegations that she killed her partner, Maurice Mabasa, in 2015.

"I'm disputing that. I did not kill Maurice Mabasa - there is no proof of that here in court. There's no evidence that I did so, my lord."

Ndlovu also denies being behind the deaths of her niece, Zanele Motha, her nephews, Brilliant Mashego and Mayeni Mashaba, her cousin, Madala Homu, as well as her sister, Audrey Ndlovu, between 2012 and 2018.

