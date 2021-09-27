Nomia Ndlovu: I called Kunene to find a traditional healer, not to order a hit

Nomia Ndlovu agreed that she made numerous calls to Kunene, but she denied it was to plot the murder of her sister Joyce and her five children.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder and fraud accused Nomia Ndlovu said she did not make phone calls to the man she allegedly hired to kill her sister and her five children.

Ndlovu claimed she often called the man, Vincent Kunene, when she couldn’t get hold of his sister, who was also her friend.

Cross-examination of the former Tembisa constable continued on Monday and she’s had to explain her alleged involvement in the deaths of five relatives and her former lover, as well as claims that she plotted the murders of more people in order to benefit from several insurance policies.

She has denied all accusations against her.

Ndlovu agreed that she made numerous calls to Kunene, but she denied it was to plot the murder of her sister Joyce and her five children.

Speaking through a translator, Ndlovu reiterated that she was asked by Kunene and his sister Cebisile to introduce them to a traditional healer in Bushbuckridge and this, she said, was the reason for the calls.

“These calls happened as we were talking about that. We were making the arrangements, hence there were so many calls,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu also said Kunene coached her to say she wanted her sister killed.

She also alleged that things turned sour between her and Kunene on the trip after he revealed that he wanted to rob the traditional healer.

