Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered

JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has denied being at the scene where the body of her nephew, Mayeni Mashaba, was discovered on the day that he had arranged to meet with her in Daveyton in Ekurhuleni in 2017.

The alleged insurance fraudster was back in the dock on Monday to continue with her cross-examination, which was focusing on the death of her nephew, Brilliant Mashego, who she had covered under at least three insurance policies.

Earlier on Monday, State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death came.

"How is that, in this case, when the deceased was discovered you were always somewhere close? In the case of witness Madala Homu you knew about his body at Olifantsfontein Police Station. How is that?"

Ndlovu has continued to deny any involvement in the death of her relatives and her lover between 2012 and 2018.

The former police officer is accused of orchestrating the murders of six people close to her in order to claim insurance money.

