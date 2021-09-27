Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle

The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed that five National Arts Council (NAC) members have been implicated in the R300 million arts stimulus mismanagement.

Mthethwa has released the findings of a forensic investigation on Monday.

The council members have been implicated in a number of irregularities including violating the Public Finance Management Act and maladministration.

Mthethwa said three of the officials were no longer employees of the council while two remained.

“They violated their own council meeting where they resolved that they would remain an oversight structure, but they didn’t do that. They went and became adjudicators and got paid for that.”

