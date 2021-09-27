Minister Zulu to visit 115-year-old Margaret Maritz

Minister Lindiwe Zulu will be celebrating the birthday of one of the country's oldest living residents, Margaret Maritz, who turns 115-years-old on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is heading to Touws River, in the Western Cape, for a special visit.

Zulu will be celebrating the birthday of one of the country's oldest living residents, Margaret Maritz, who turns 115-years-old on Monday.

“As the month of October is social development month, which is celebrated to mark government's commitment to caring for the most vulnerable, Ministers Zulu will celebrate this milestone birthday with Margaret Maritz and the residents. Born in 1906, it is believed that she is the oldest living resident in the Western Cape,” said the minister's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.

