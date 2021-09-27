Man accused of beating his 10-month-old son to death due in court

It's alleged the man assaulted the little boy earlier this month at his Bethelsdorp home because he would not stop crying.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape father accused of beating to death his own 10-month-old baby is expected in court on Monday.

It's alleged the man assaulted the little boy earlier this month at his Bethelsdorp home because he would not stop crying.

“The father then started to assault the child with his fists on his face. He then chased the mother away and kept the child with him that night. When the mother went back to the house for the child, she found the child dead on the bed. She took the child home with her, and then alerted police,” the police's Priscilla Naidu explained.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.