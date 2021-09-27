Defacing of Desmond Tutu mural with k-word ‘loathsome’

Acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust Mamphela Ramphele said it spoke to the work still ahead to complete the journey to restore humanity.

CAPE TOWN - The Desmond Tutu IP Trust has described the vandalism of a mural of the archbishop emeritus in Cape Town as loathsome.

The mural has been defaced with a racist word scrawled over it.

Acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust Mamphela Ramphele on Monday said in the 1980s at the height of the anti-apartheid struggle, Archbishop Tutu was regularly threatened by hate-mongers.

She said in one incident in 1989, a baboon fetus was hung outside the Tutu's home in an attempt, police later said, to bewitch him.

She believed for this hatred to be repeated decades later, by someone scrawling the K-word on a mural of Tutu casts a slur on our democracy.

Ramphele added that it spoke to the work still ahead to complete the journey to restore humanity.

She said the Arch, who'll celebrate his 90th birthday next week, was the grandfather of the nation, and a global symbol of peace and righteousness.

Ramphele added racism was a "curse" South Africa must escape.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.