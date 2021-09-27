Lawyer arrested for being in possession of drugs at CT court granted bail

Lennox Pupa was arrested at the Bellville Regional Court last week after an orderly found mandrax and tik in his possession.

CAPE TOWN - A lawyer arrested at court for being in possession of drugs has been granted bail of R3,000 in the same court.

It's estimated that the drugs were worth almost R10,000.

Police believe the contraband may have been meant for a suspect that he was representing.

During last week's court proceedings, the lawyer was excused by the magistrate on suspicion he was intoxicated.

As he left the court, the orderly followed him and conducted a search, which resulted in the discovery of a green plastic bag containing 200 mandrax tablets and tik.

The matter against Pupa was on Monday postponed to 2 December for further investigation.

