Lamola appoints Thobakgale as acting Correctional Services Commissioner

CAPE TOWN - Makgothi Thobakgale has been appointed acting Correctional Services Commissioner, replacing Arthur Fraser whose contract was not renewed.

Thobakgale's appointment was made by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and announced on Monday afternoon.

Thobakgale is a long-serving government employee, having worked in various departments.

His predecessor, Fraser, was recently criticised for granting medical parole to former President Jacob Zuma against the advice of the medical parole advisory board.

This decision is now being challenged in the courts.

