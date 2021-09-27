Health officials predict WC will exit COVID-19 third wave by Saturday

However, with a fourth wave predicted in December, officials are warning against complacency, as they're already seen a decline in the demand for vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health said the province was predicted to exit the COVID-19 third wave by the end of this week.

The SA Modelling Consortium said the province hds a 100% probability of exiting the wave by Saturday.

However, with a fourth wave predicted in December, officials are warning against complacency as they're already seeing a decline in the demand for vaccines.

The department said the periods between waves were pivotal and residents should use the time to get a vaccine.

Just over half a million of those aged 60 and older have registered for a COVID-19 jab and 96% of them have received at least one dose and 84% of those who've signed up are fully vaccinated.

As for the 50 to 59 cohort, over 50% of people in this age group have registered.

The department said there was still a long way to go as protecting the older age groups against severe illness and hospitalisation remained key.

Authorities are urging all eligible residents to ensure they get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to guarantee they're fully jabbed in time for Christmas.

