Health dept DG Sandile Buthelezi suspended over Digital Vibes saga

The department has confirmed that Buthelezi has been placed on 'precautionary suspension' following the damning allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The health ministry's director general Sandile Buthelezi will soon be appearing before a disciplinary hearing after being linked to the Digital Vibes scandal.

The department on Monday confirmed that Buthelezi has been placed on "precautionary suspension" following the damning allegations.

Last week, Scorpio published even more details of how former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associates blew at least a R1 million of taxpayers’ money on expensive shopping sprees and home upgrades using money that was supposed to fund crucial COVID-19 communication campaigns.

The department's Foster Mohale said: “The ministry’s director general Dr Sandile Buthelezi has been placed on precautionary suspension until he appears before a disciplinary hearing regarding his role in this Digital Vibes saga. Meanwhile, Nicholas Crisp, who's the deputy director general responsible for national health insurance will continue to act until the process has been concluded.”

WATCH: Mkhize explains his relationship with Digital Vibes owners

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.