Hawaii Bedding aims to give you the joy of sleeping

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Hawaii Bedding came into existence after Mandla Radebe’s friend was retrenched from his previous job at a leading bed supplier, creating an opportunity for him to enter the market. Thanks to the industry knowledge that his friend provided, Radebe was able to launch his business in 2015.

Speaking to Vutivi News, Radebe said that when he opened his company, which was based in Emdeni and Protea Glen in Soweto, he had no knowledge of the business. “My friend and I started by selling beds on our own. However, I wasn’t satisfied with just selling beds. I wanted to make and own my own bedding brand,” he said.

“My friend was content with stocking and selling individual beds and so we parted ways and I took the route of independence.” Radebe supplies beds for bed and breakfast establishments and student accommodation in Soweto. His shop in Protea Glen also served as a display store for walk-in customers, who bought his beds because they were affordable, he said.

Each bed was tailor-made according to a customer’s needs. “I do not design the same bed for student accommodations, B&Bs and people because they each have their own specifications,” he told Vutivi News. “For example, if someone walks into the shop and wants a bed, I take into consideration the combined weight of the customer and their partner and the usage of the bed, add an extra 20kg to my calculations, and make a bed.

