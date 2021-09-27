Foundation repulsed after Desmond Tutu mural defaced in CT

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, in a statement on Monday, said that the use of the K-word against Tutu, a person who had lived by the values of forgiveness, reconciliation and compassion, demonstrated just how far the country still had to go.

JOHANNESBURG - The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said that it was repulsed after a mural of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town was defaced with the K-word over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The foundation, in a statement on Monday, said that the use of the K-word against Tutu, a person who had lived by the values of forgiveness, reconciliation and compassion, demonstrated just how far the country still had to go.

"Fundamental scars still dominate the South African landscape and psyche. Using the despicable K-word, one so full of hate, directed at none other than Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a person who has unfailingly lived by the values of true respect, ubuntu, forgiveness, integrity, reconciliation and compassion illustrates just how far we have to go," the foundation said.

"The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation calls upon all South Africans to emulate and recommit to the values of the Arch and to reject all forms of racism wherever it rears its pernicious head,” said Piyushi Kotecha, CEO of the foundation.

The foundation said that the City of Cape Town was trying to identify the perpetrator, adding that it wanted the perpetrator to face "the full might and consequences of the law".

