Fire-ravaged Ravensmead community: Politicians preying on disaster

Three residents died when the blaze sparked last week, leaving 22 homes destroyed and about 150 people homeless in the Appelboord informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - Politicians have been criticised for using the fire-ravaged Ravensmead community for electioneering.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined, with authorities saying they were conducting an investigation.

Leader of the Ravensmead Action Group's Dawn Marcus believed local politicians were exploiting the situation for political gain.

“I’m so disgusted how political leaders can cash in now because they are preying on a disaster. People have lost their lives and now they all want to come here and make empty promises and score brownie points. The only people that really came to the table was the Gift of the Givers and the lady that represents Sassa.”

Marcus said alternatives for temporary shelter had been made for many affected residents.

“Food has been streaming in, that is the non-perishables. What we really need to look at that children need to attend school and they need clothing, clothing, crockery, etc.”

