Eskom: No damage to Snowden substation after veld fire

Rand Water has warned Gauteng residents that water will be severely restricted on Monday due to a power outage at the substation, which tripped during a veld fire on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has clarified that its infrastructure at the Snowden substation has not suffered any damages.

Rand Water has warned Gauteng residents that water will be severely restricted on Monday due to a power outage at the substation, which tripped during a veld fire on Sunday.

ALSO READ: There'll be little to no water at all in Gauteng & Rustenburg on Monday

The power outage has led to Rand Water's Zuikerbosch water treatment works being affected.

Electricity has been restored but it could take up to two days before water will be fully restored to the province.

Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said: “When the fire subsided, supply was restored on the same day to Rand Water treatment plant.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.