'Egoli' creator Franz Marx passes away after contracting COVID-19
Franz Marx was best known for writing 'Egoli: Plek van goud' - which ran from 1992 to 2010.
JOHANNESBURG - Messages of condolences are being sent to the family of South African writer and creator Franz Marx, the man who brought us Egoli.
Marx died at the age of 78 in Pretoria on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.
Marx was best known for writing Egoli: Plek van goud - which ran from 1992 to 2010.
He started off as an actor in 1968 before he went on to become a director.
Dear Franz Marx. May your soul rest in heavenly peace... pic.twitter.com/FIymvi3SrG— Simon Rademan (@simonrademan) September 26, 2021
Deeply shocked at the passing of my friend and mentor, Franz Marx. Different generations will remember different contributions from him. Among other things, he brought soapies to Africa.— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) September 26, 2021
We pay tribute to Franz Marx, a legend and pioneer in the South African film and television industry. Franz was a writer, actor, director, and producer who paved the way for many South African film and television creatives. RIP.— M-Net (@MNet) September 26, 2021
#FranzMarx Sad to hear about the passing of the Franz Marx, creator of Afrikaans soapie Egoli. The series was a firm favourite among many South Africans. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. #Egoli pic.twitter.com/xh0Yo6CsRz— 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) September 26, 2021