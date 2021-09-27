'Egoli' creator Franz Marx passes away after contracting COVID-19

Franz Marx was best known for writing 'Egoli: Plek van goud' - which ran from 1992 to 2010.

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of condolences are being sent to the family of South African writer and creator Franz Marx, the man who brought us Egoli.

Marx died at the age of 78 in Pretoria on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

He started off as an actor in 1968 before he went on to become a director.