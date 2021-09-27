EFF denies it left tents, litter at Gandhi Square after manifesto launch
The EFF held its event, which drew a large crowd of supporters on Sunday, and on Monday morning, Metrobus complained that it was unable to access the square.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has denied that it left Gandhi Square in the Joburg CBD in a mess after its manifesto launch.
The party held its event, which drew a large crowd of supporters on Sunday, and on Monday morning Metrobus complained that it was unable to access the square, which is used as a pickup and drop off point for commuters, because the EFF had left its tents behind.
It also said that rubbish was strewn across the site, forcing commuters to make their way around it.
The EFF, however, said that that was not true.
“No, it’s not true. We were even there in the morning. All our equipment was removed… I don’t know where that statement comes from,” said party secretary, Marshall Dlamini.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance wants the EFF manifesto launch to be declared illegal saying adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations were flouted.
