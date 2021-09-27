De Lille: There's enough land available in CT for affordable housing projects

Good Party leader, Patricia de Lille, said that there were 450 pieces of vacant land in Cape Town that could be used for housing projects.

She on Monday visited some sites in the city centre that could be used to build homes.

De Lille has hit back at Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, who last week delivered a memorandum to the provincial Public Works and Infrastructure Department demanding that government made land available.

She said that the City of Cape Town did not have to wait for land from government.

"I will go with you to the Deeds Office just down the road here and I can go and show you on the deeds record all the pieces of land available in the city of Cape Town, not just in the city centre but all around the city of Cape Town."