DA: Nzimande's insistence on defining Afrikaans as foreign language is hateful

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

The party said that Nzimande's insistence on defining Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa was hateful and unconstitutional.

This comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that Unisa had to change its language policy to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans by the start of the 2023 academic year.

AfriForum launched a legal battle in 2016 after Unisa discontinued Afrikaans as a language of teaching and learning.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said that Nzimande’s classification of Afrikaans as a foreign language was contained in the Language Policy Framework for Public Higher Education Institutions dated October 2020.

"By continuing to defy the court on this matter, Nzimande is undermining the right to mother tongue education and violating the right of Afrikaans speakers to dignity and equality."

