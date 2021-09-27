Buses, commuters unable to access Gandhi Square as EFF tents left behind

Metrobus has since asked commuters to walk around the square to access buses to get to their destinations.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus is unable to access Gandhi Square on Monday morning because the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) left its tents behind after their weekend rally.

Metrobus has since asked commuters to walk around the square to access buses to get to their destinations.

A resident who drove past Gandhi Square on Monday morning said: “The EFF have left their tents but they also left rubbish lying all over. The commuters can’t get onto the buses and the thing that strikes me is these are people who say they want to run local governments, they want to run the City of Johannesburg. Is this how they intend to run the city because they can't seem to even run one small rally,”