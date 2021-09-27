Blue lights case against former top cops Phahlane, Mgwenya postponed to November

The matter relates to a R191 million contract to supply emergency warning equipment for the SAPS in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The multimillion police blue lights corruption case against former National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, and former deputy national commissioner, Bonang Mgwenya, has been postponed to November.

The Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court said this was to allow the pair to bring their applications for the alleged unreasonable delay.

The accused in the matter are former top police officials, a service provider and civilians who are charged with corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

“The former National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, and former deputy national commissioner, Bonang Mgwenya, plan to bring their application on 25 November,” said the investigating directorate's Sindisiwa Seboka.

“However, as a prosecution team, we still maintain we have submitted and fully disclosed to the accused all the witness statements to help them best prepare.”

