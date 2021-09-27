Atlantis community reeling after missing woman found dead

Lamees Dilman's father found her half-naked body on a field in Sherwood Park last week, shortly after the 21-year-old was reported missing.

CAPE TOWN - The Atlantis community is reeling following the murder of a young woman.

Her family last saw her alive before she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette with a friend.

Atlantis community leader Manfred Van Rooyen: "Her body was found in the morning on the open piece of field, killed. There was a shallow grave that had been dug and it only leaves the assumption that someone tried to bury her as well but was disturbed and then fled from the scene."

Van Rooyen said that a man accused of Dilman's murder, also a Sherwood Park resident, appeared in court on Monday.

