ANC election manifesto launch set to be a muted event due to COVID-19

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to start its manifesto launch at Church Square in Tshwane later on Monday before its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, lays out the party's plans for South Africa's municipalities over the next five years.
Ramaphosa's address to supporters is only slated for later but the build-up to the event has started.
Unlike its previous manifesto launches, which were held at stadiums, this one is a muted affair because of strict COVID-19 regulations.
Church Square is bustling but instead of the expected party supporters, it is mostly passers-by, media and security personnel at the event.
#ANCManifesto Fikile Mbalula announcing some of the leadership that is present. ANC President and deputy President is on the way. : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/D1uOUqSgDUEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2021
This as the ANC readies to host its business unusual version of its manifesto.
The party’s number one will take to the stage set up across from the Palace of Justice, where former leaders of this former movement were once convicted.
The ANC hopes that this will help regain lost ground in the capital city.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe explained the thinking behind this year’s manifesto: "We are approaching this election having given communities an opportunity to decide and participate in the process of selecting who should become their representatives."
Ramaphosa will address supporters at 7pm.
