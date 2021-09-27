ANC election manifesto launch set to be a muted event due to COVID-19

Church Square in Tshwane is bustling but instead of the expected party supporters, it is mostly passers-by, media and security personnel at the event.

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to start its manifesto launch at Church Square in Tshwane later on Monday before its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, lays out the party's plans for South Africa's municipalities over the next five years.

Ramaphosa's address to supporters is only slated for later but the build-up to the event has started.



Unlike its previous manifesto launches, which were held at stadiums, this one is a muted affair because of strict COVID-19 regulations.

