‘115 years of life of Margaret’- Zulu lauds milestone birthday of WCape elder

CAPE TOWN - Not many people will get to boast about reaching this milestone age, but Margaret Maritz - who turned 115 years old on Monday - certainly can.

Maritz was born in 1906 and is believed to be the oldest living resident in the Western Cape.

She is a resident of Touws River just outside Cape Town and on Monday afternoon she got a special visit from Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

“115 years of life of Margaret, she looks so bright, so attentive. There are just a few health issues that she has, but they are not major according to the people that take care of her,” said the minister.

Pastor Deon de Koeker from the Touws River Old Age Home said Maritz had always been helpful and respectful.

“She wanted to be respected and she also gave others respect. She helped her parent with the upbringing of her siblings.”

