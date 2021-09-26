WC health department says it sees a decline in demand for COVID jab

To date, more than 1.2 million residents in the Western Cape province have been fully vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said it's seeing a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes as the province prepares to exit its third wave of infections by the end of next week.

Health officials in the province are currently dealing with over 8,000 current infections.

At the peak of the third wave - the province recorded well over 40, 000 active cases.

With the threat of the fourth wave looming the number of people lining up for a jab is dwindling.

The Provincial Health Department's Maret Lesch said residents should ensure they receive at least one dose of a vaccine in the coming weeks to ensure they're fully immunised by Christmas.

"We all want to be able to have a safe Christmas and enjoy time with our loved ones. We can do so if we are fully vaccinated keeping in mind that there is a 42-day interval between first and second Pfizer doses.

Over 1.9 million Western Cape residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

