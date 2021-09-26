WC authorities urge holidaymakers to exercise caution on the roads

One fatal crash has been recorded in Overhex, in Worcester late Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape transport authorities are urging holidaymakers to exercise caution as they head home at the close of the long weekend.

One fatal crash has been recorded in Overhex, in Worcester on Saturday night.

"The Department of Transport and Public Works can confirm a fatal crash on the Overhex road. This is the first and only major incident on the province's road since the start of the Heritage Day long weekend. Preliminary indications are that the driver of one vehicle lost control and crashed into the other. There are multiple fatalities but the final fatality number will only be given once confirmed by forensics pathology services," said the provincial transport department's Jandré Bakker.

Traffic officials are on high alert to monitor road traffic volumes.

"We urge motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, not to speed never to drink and drive and to be extra vigilant as we are expecting traffic volumes to increase as people return home after the long weekend".

