The party, which contested the elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is unveiling its 2021 local government elections manifesto in the Johannesburg city centre on Sunday amid high hopes of improved performance in the upcoming polls.

LIVE BLOG: EFF unveils its 2021 local govt election manifesto

WATCH LIVE: EFF launches manifesto ahead of local govt elections

