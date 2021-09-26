Three dead after US train derailment: rail operator

Approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members were on board when eight train carriages came off the tracks in northern Montana.

WASHINGTON - At least three people were killed and multiple others injured when a US train derailed Saturday afternoon, rail operator Amtrak said, with rescuers rushing to safely evacuate all passengers and crew.

Approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members were on board when eight train carriages, travelling from Chicago to Seattle, came off the tracks at around 4pm in northern Montana.

"We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident," the firm said, adding that there were also "reported injuries" among those traveling on the train.

The three deaths were confirmed by the local Sheriff's Department, ABC News reported, but authorities did not say how many people were injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

Footage posted on social media showed people waiting by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, with train carriages seen listing off the rails and at least one toppled onto its side.