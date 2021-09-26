'Sharkboy's' family launches GoFund campaign for Paralympians medical costs

The three-time Paralympic swimmer and bronze medallist remains in a coma, after undergoing spinal surgery earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The family of Achmat "Sharkboy" Hassiem has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for his medical expenses.

His younger brother, Taariq Hassiem, began the drive on Wednesday.

More than R30 000 has been raised in the past four days.

Achmat Hassiem's brother Taariq said the money will be used towards Achmat's intensive rehabilitation therapy when he gets discharged.

"They would work on his neuro, his speech, his physical therapy, and just get the brain connecting again."

The family's waiting for Achmat to wake from his coma before he can start working towards making a full recovery.

And it is unclear how long he would be required to stay at the next medical facility.

"It is going to be a long process. It's not going to be done in a month or two. They're estimating a 6-month programme or more."

He's asked the public to pledge a donation on his GoGetFunding page.

