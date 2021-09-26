SA delegation to meet with UK counterparts over red list status

It's understood the ministerial advisory committee together with some South African scientists and Department of Health representatives will meet virtually with UK counterparts.

JOHANNESBURG - A seven-person South African delegation is set to meet with UK scientists on Monday on why South Africa remains on the UK's COVID red list.

According to the Sunday Times, the ministerial advisory committee together with some South African scientists and Department of Health representatives, led by the department’s acting director general Nicholas Crisp, will meet virtually with UK counterparts.

This is hoped to address concerns that the COVID Beta variant is still circulating on our shores.

The UK has refused to recognise vaccines administered in many parts of the world, creating outrage across Africa, Latin America, and south Asia.

Under new regulations, travellers who are fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca, Pfizer and Moderna shots in the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, or an EU country will be considered fully vaccinated and exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Britain.

