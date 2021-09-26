RDP houses will be built in affluent suburbs in EFF-run municipalities

Julius Malema said the only practical way that the country's citizens can enjoy wealth is through its equal distribution and in this case by taxing the rich.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF said it will introduce a property wealth tax across the country's municipalities to subsidise the poor should it be elected into local government.

Party leader Julius Malema has outlined the EFF's 2021 local government manifesto announcing a series of sweeping changes in municipalities should voters choose his party on 1 November.

"The wealth of the country must be shared and the rich must share with the poor and they shall do so through the property wealth tax that the EFF municipality is going to implement".

Malema said RDP houses will also be built in affluent suburbs to ensure spatial integration.

Although a tax regime is implemented by the national government through treasury - Malema said EFF run municipalities will nonetheless pursue this avenue.

